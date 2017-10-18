Spike in gunshot deaths delays autopsies on Muslims

Cases of gunshot deaths examined at Cape Town’s forensic pathology services have increased by more than 56% over the last year.

So says Marika Champion‚ director of communications for the Western Cape Department of Health.

“During a year-on year comparison between 2016 and 2017 there is a total overall increase of 56.5% of gunshot fatalities (from 306 to 479 cases during a three-month period)‚” Champion told GroundUp.

She said the post-mortem case load for gunshot deaths examined at the Salt River and Tygerberg Forensic Pathology Services had increased by 12% a month on average in the last three months‚ from 140 cases in July to 163 cases in August and 176 cases in September.

Champion was commenting on complaints that a backlog of autopsies was delaying Muslim burials.