Management at the Thelle Mogoerane Hospital (Natalspruit Hospital) in Vosloorus have been chased away by hospital staff‚ who are angry about a strike by security guards who work in the health facility.

When TimesLIVE arrived at the hospital on Wednesday‚ nurses and other medical staff had stopped working and were removing management personnel from the premises‚ demanding to know why the guards had downed tools.

Guards hired by private firm Sidas Security Guards stopped work on October 18‚ claiming they have not been paid.

But the absence of guards at the entrance and other parts of the hospital has put patients and other workers at risk.

“Since we started working here in 2014‚ our employer has struggled to pay us on payday. This time we decided to stop working because we have had enough of it‚” said one of the striking guards‚ who did not want to be named.