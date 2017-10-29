At a time when the word ‘rhino’ has become synonymous with bloodshed‚ bullets and a poaching rate of three animals each day‚ it is not often that there is some good news.

Yet the sun does shine through the dark clouds from time to time – as happened last week‚ when a group of fourteen black rhinos from KwaZulu-Natal was shifted out of the province to help multiply one of Africa’s most endangered wildlife species.

The latest move – to a new private reserve in the north of the country – is part of a conservation project that began fourteen years ago‚ to spread out this increasingly vulnerable and iconic species from state land into private and community-owned reserves.

For security reasons‚ the location of the new black rhino reserve has not been disclosed.

The Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF) says the aim is to provide more living and breeding space‚ thereby allowing the threatened animals to multiply as rapidly as possible.

Since 2003‚ when the range expansion project began‚ 11 small groups of black rhino have been shifted from

Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife and Eastern Cape provincial parks. These small founder populations have grown significantly‚ to such an extent that several of the 14 animals moved last week were sourced from private or community parks that started off with small founder populations barely a decade ago.

“This is good news because it shows that the plan to increase black rhino numbers is working‚” said rhino range expansion project leader Dr Jacques Flamand.