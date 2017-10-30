Crystal methamphetamine‚ or "tik"‚ worth about R30-million was seized in a raid that has exposed the biggest tik laboratory to date in Eastern Cape.

The laboratory was manufacturing the drug in Southernwood‚ East London.

An intelligence-driven joint operation between the Hawks' South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB) and Crime Intelligence led to the drug bust on Sunday.

"Numerous containers that housed approximately 200 litres of chemicals that are believed to be used in the manufacturing of tik were confiscated. Furthermore‚ Hawks and Crime Intelligence seized tik worth about R30-million‚" said Hawks spokesperson Captain Anelisa Feni.

One person‚ aged 31‚ was arrested and is due to appear in the East London Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

It was the second drug laboratory uncovered by authorities in East London in October.

Eastern Cape provincial commander for the Serious Organised Crime unit of the Hawks‚ Brigadier Gops Govender‚ said: "This should send out a clear message to all drug manufacturers and dealers that we are coming for them."