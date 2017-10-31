Triple murder accused Henri van Breda has started giving testimony in the High Court in Cape Town.

He stands accused of using an axe to kill his father Martin‚ his mother Teresa and brother Rudi. According to the state‚ he also tried to kill his sister Marli.

While the case has been streamed on the internet‚ on Monday his defence team asked Judge Siraj Desai to order that the cameras be turned off when Van Breda takes the stand.

"My client may start to stutter and mumble and that may negatively affect your lordship's perception of him‚'' Van Breda's counsel Piet Botha said.

However‚ Desai turned down the application.

Henri appeared calm in the dock and spoke calmly about his family who "tried to do as many outdoor activities together''. He was then asked about the night of the murder in 2015.