A 20-year prison term has been handed down against a 64-year-old man convicted of raping a 10-year-old victim in KwaZulu-Natal a year ago.

The SAPS said in a statement on Tuesday that Lindinkosi Malomeni Nxumalo was sentenced by the Inkanyezi Regional Court on Monday.

Recounting the evidence led‚ the SAPS said: "On 30 September 2016‚ the victim was on her way to school when she went to the local tuckshop at Esiphezi area‚ Eshowe.

While in the tuckshop‚ she was approached by the tuck-shop owner who raped her. The accused was disturbed by noise from outside and the victim managed to escape."

Eshowe police investigated the case.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner‚ Major General Bheki Langa‚welcomed the sentence.

“This will serve as a warning to would-be perpetrators who target vulnerable women and children‚ thinking that they will get away with their wrongdoing. I also want to praise the victim who stood up and reported the matter to the police‚” he said.