Enrollments for pupils about to enter Grade One and Grade Eight in 2018 have been closed at hundreds of popular government schools in Gauteng‚ as they have already received too many applications.

The Gauteng Department of Education advised parents on Wednesday that several schools are full and cannot accept more learners.

"There are 2‚017 Public Ordinary Schools that offer Grade 1 and 8. It must be noted that 402 of these schools received applications beyond their school capacity and will not be available to parents to submit late applications."

The department said this as it opened the online application system for parents who missed the mid-June deadline.

"A total number of 285‚834 learners needed placement in our schools (for Grade One and Grade Eight). To date a total of 222‚378 representing 77% of all applicants have been placed. "...The department has plans to ensure that all applicants that applied on time are placed‚" the education authority said. Parents have until November 10 to apply online.