Four-year-old Lungelo Ntuli had one wish while recovering in hospital from heart surgery - "to buy lots and lots of toys".

With the help of Reach for a Dream - a charity that fulfils the dreams of children with life threatening illnesses - and Toys R Us‚ Ntuli got to go on a private toy run this week‚ dashing through the aisles at the Gateway store in search of his favourite picks.

Lungelo was diagnosed with a hole in the heart when he was six months old and recently had corrective surgery at Inkosi Albert Luthuli hospital in Durban.

His mother‚ Princess‚ a grocery packer at a supermarket chain‚ said the gesture brought her son "tremendous joy".

"It has filled with me with joy to see Lungelo laughing again after the tough time he endured during and after the surgery.

"He is delighted with his gifts.

"For us it's always an inspiring moment when we see a dream realised. Toys always bring joy to children and this is something you can't measure‚” said Kerry Donkin‚ Reach for a Dream's KwaZulu-Natal manager.

Donkin added that the organisation had received positive feedback from doctors about the significant role Reach for a Dream had played in the recovery of many children.

"This encourages them to believe that anything is possible and it is our duty to ensure that no child quits without believing in the power of their dreams‚” she said.

Toys R Us' Nicole Annells said Lungelo had won the hearts of staff with his infectious smile.

"We have developed an on-going partnership with Reach for a Dream since the organisation's work speaks to our values of bringing joy to children and encouraging them to dream.”