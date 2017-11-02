South Africa

Man plunges 10m after falling through roof

02 November 2017 - 19:40 By Timeslive
Image: ER24

A 38-year-old man sustained multiple injuries‚ including suspected back injuries‚ when he fell through a roof of a building and plummeted more than 10 metres to the ground in an industrial area in Vanderbijlpark on Thursday afternoon.

ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said when paramedics arrived at the site shortly after 1pm‚ they found the man lying on the floor.

“Bystanders explained that he was part of a team busy repairing the roof. He was treated and stabilised on the scene before he was rushed to Mediclinic Emfuleni for further care.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet clear‚” Vermaak said.

- TimesLIVE

