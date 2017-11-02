Private eye got Kemper suspects
An investigation by a private consultant led to the arrest of a Durbanville pair accused in the disappearance of slain Cape Town businessman Robin Kemper.
Private security company TSU gave police information they gathered while trying to find Kemper, which resulted in the arrests of Gary Peckham, 47, and Hundra Wallendorf, 32, on Thursday last week.
Kemper, a former Infovest CEO, is now presumed dead after the decapitated body of a yet-to-be identified man was discovered in Touws River last week.
Software company StatPro, for whom the missing man worked, employed TSU International to find Kemper shortly after his wife reported him missing.
"StatPro confirms that it engaged the services of the private investigators TSU International on Tuesday October 24, when Robin Kemper disappeared.
"TSU International worked closely with the police in establishing what happened to Robin, as well as the apprehension and charging of the two suspects," said StatPro CEO and Kemper family spokesman Justin Wheatley.
Herman Bosman, TSU kidnapping and extortion consultant, confirmed that the suspects were from Durbanville and were self-employed, but would not share further details about the investigation.
"We had an investigation and gave police what we had. [The suspects were identified] pretty much on what we did," said Bosman, a former provincial head of the SAPS hostage negotiation team.
Peckham and Wallendorf appeared in the Bellville Magistrate's Court on Monday on charges of kidnapping and murder, according to NPA spokesman Eric Ntabazalila.
The suspects will appear again for a bail application on November 24.
