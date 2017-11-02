Private eye got Kemper suspects

An investigation by a private consultant led to the arrest of a Durbanville pair accused in the disappearance of slain Cape Town businessman Robin Kemper.

Private security company TSU gave police information they gathered while trying to find Kemper, which resulted in the arrests of Gary Peckham, 47, and Hundra Wallendorf, 32, on Thursday last week.

Kemper, a former Infovest CEO, is now presumed dead after the decapitated body of a yet-to-be identified man was discovered in Touws River last week.

Software company StatPro, for whom the missing man worked, employed TSU International to find Kemper shortly after his wife reported him missing.

"StatPro confirms that it engaged the services of the private investigators TSU International on Tuesday October 24, when Robin Kemper disappeared.