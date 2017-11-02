Tip-off sparks R80m City Power bust

A tip-off led investigators straight to the homes of contractors where R80-million worth of goods belonging to City Power, Johannesburg's electricity utility, were found stashed away.

Transformers, overhead lines, street lights, fuses, circuit breakers and street poles were discovered during raids on several properties on Tuesday night.

Speaking at City Power's offices after examining the huge haul of "missing" infrastructure, the metro's group forensic investigation Services head Shadrack Sibiya said about R80-million worth of material had been seized.

"We received information from a whistleblower who ... told us about these assets which are in the possession of certain individuals in their respective homes," he said. "We haven't arrested anybody simply because we were working on a tip-off and the very first thing we did was to apply for a search warrant to be able to conduct a search and seizure. After that, we then identify these items and only then do we begin the process of investigating as to how those items got into those people's possession."