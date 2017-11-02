I didn't do it: Danny Jordaan

Soccer boss Danny Jordaan has denied allegations by former ANC MP Jennifer Ferguson that he raped her 24 years ago.

His lawyer Mamodupi Mulaudzi said on Wednesday the SA Football Association president said he had kept quiet on the matter because of his "empathy" with the victims of gender-based violence.

"Dr Jordaan has, however, after careful consideration decided to assert his innocence. Although Dr Jordaan supports public debate as an essential tool to highlight the issue of gender-based violence. in this case there are two opposing versions that cannot be resolved in the media, or elsewhere, in substitution for a court of law."

Jordaan said the mediation process Ferguson offered him ran the risk of the public perceiving a cover-up away from the "glare of public scrutiny". His lawyers said they had advised Jordaan not to speak publicly.