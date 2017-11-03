The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants has put together a panel with inquisitorial powers to investigate KPMG employees -- which could include summoning SA Revenue Service Tom Moyane over the contentious report the audit firm produced for the tax agency.

KPMG is at the centre of state capture allegations and the fall-out over its work for the controversial Gupta family. Its report into the alleged rogue unit at SARS led to the departure of nine senior executives‚ including its former CE Trevor Hoole.

SAICA is now targeting individual KPMG employees who are also its members‚ as the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors is probing the audit firm as an institution.

KPMG has admitted to flaws in its work on Gupta-linked companies and has withdrawn the recommendations contained in its SARS report‚ which implicated former finance minister Pravin Gordhan.