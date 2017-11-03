South Africa

Municipal employee arrested for alleged fraud and money laundering

03 November 2017 - 12:10 By Suthentira Govender
Municipal payroll official allegedly transferred almost R252‚000 as salary payments to her bank account and six different accounts belonging to her family members.
Municipal payroll official allegedly transferred almost R252‚000 as salary payments to her bank account and six different accounts belonging to her family members.
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

The Hawks have nabbed a KwaZulu-Natal municipal payroll official for alleged fraud and money laundering totalling more than R250‚000.

Nomfundo Mthembu‚ together with Londeka Ndlovu‚ Sibusiso Dlomo‚ Lungani Dlomo‚ Thubelihle Dlomo and Sphamandla Dlomo appeared briefly in the Durban Serious Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday.

Mthembu‚ who is employed by the Jozini Municipality‚ allegedly created a number of ghost employees.

Hawks spokesman Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said Mthembu allegedly transferred almost R252‚000 as salary payments to her bank account and six different accounts belonging to her family members.

Almost 101 transactions were made from March last year until January this year.

The six were released on bail and will return to court on December 5.

Mhlongo said more arrests were expected.

Most read

  1. Congo state miner failed to log $740 million in revenues, report says Africa
  2. Israel's Netanyahu expresses hope for US peace push in Middle East World
  3. Oscar failed to tell court why he murdered Reeva: NPA South Africa
  4. Municipal employee arrested for alleged fraud and money laundering South Africa
  5. Guilty verdict for k-word estate agent Vicky Momberg South Africa

Latest Videos

Christopher Panayiotou found guilty of murder and obstruction of justice
Henri van Breda re-enacts battle between him and alleged attacker in court
X