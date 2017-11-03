The Hawks have nabbed a KwaZulu-Natal municipal payroll official for alleged fraud and money laundering totalling more than R250‚000.

Nomfundo Mthembu‚ together with Londeka Ndlovu‚ Sibusiso Dlomo‚ Lungani Dlomo‚ Thubelihle Dlomo and Sphamandla Dlomo appeared briefly in the Durban Serious Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday.

Mthembu‚ who is employed by the Jozini Municipality‚ allegedly created a number of ghost employees.

Hawks spokesman Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said Mthembu allegedly transferred almost R252‚000 as salary payments to her bank account and six different accounts belonging to her family members.

Almost 101 transactions were made from March last year until January this year.

The six were released on bail and will return to court on December 5.

Mhlongo said more arrests were expected.