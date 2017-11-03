Luvo Manyonga’s remarkable journey from crystal methamphetamine addict to being an Olympic silver medalist has seen him nominated to win the Laureus Best Sporting Moment award for November.

Should Manyonga be successful in the monthy award he would become a nominee for Laureus’s prestigious Best Sporting Moment of the Year award.

Each month‚ from August to December‚ the public select their favourite moment from a shortlist of six videos‚ chosen by the sporting legends of the Laureus World Sports Academy.

The five monthly winners then go head-to-head in a final public vote‚ with the winner being announced at the 2018 Laureus Awards Ceremony.

According to Laureus‚ their “Best Sporting Moment Award demonstrates qualities such as fair play‚ sportsmanship‚ drama and dedication‚ and looks beyond the scoreboard or podium. The Moments symbolise the true values of sport and bring to life the message that sport has the power to change the world”.

Manyonga‚ the silver medallist in the long jump at the Rio Olympics last year‚ overcame a tik‚ or crystal meth‚ addiction just three years previously.

Laureus Best Sporting Moment of the Year contenders for November:

The Armless Archer - Matt Stutzman overcomes adversity to beat able-bodied archers at the US National Championships