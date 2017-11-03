Sport

Manyonga's tik to glory story earns him Laureus nomination

03 November 2017 - 12:07 By Marc Strydom
Luvo Manyonga wins silver in the Mens Long Jump during the 2016 Rio Olympic Games Athletics Events in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on 13 August 2016.
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Luvo Manyonga’s remarkable journey from crystal methamphetamine addict to being an Olympic silver medalist has seen him nominated to win the Laureus Best Sporting Moment award for November.

Should Manyonga be successful in the monthy award he would become a nominee for Laureus’s prestigious Best Sporting Moment of the Year award.

Each month‚ from August to December‚ the public select their favourite moment from a shortlist of six videos‚ chosen by the sporting legends of the Laureus World Sports Academy.

The five monthly winners then go head-to-head in a final public vote‚ with the winner being announced at the 2018 Laureus Awards Ceremony.

According to Laureus‚ their “Best Sporting Moment Award demonstrates qualities such as fair play‚ sportsmanship‚ drama and dedication‚ and looks beyond the scoreboard or podium. The Moments symbolise the true values of sport and bring to life the message that sport has the power to change the world”.

Manyonga‚ the silver medallist in the long jump at the Rio Olympics last year‚ overcame a tik‚ or crystal meth‚ addiction just three years previously.

Laureus Best Sporting Moment of the Year contenders for November:

The Armless Archer - Matt Stutzman overcomes adversity to beat able-bodied archers at the US National Championships

Eternal Champions – The miracle comeback of Alan Ruschel‚ who survived the Chapecoense plane crash and returned to action months later‚ as part of the revival of the football club

Fighting Together – Crotone football manager Davide Nicola helps his side secure a miracle in Serie A safety and then cycles 1 300km to honour his son who was killed in a cycling accident

From Crystal Meth to Glory – The rise and rise of long jumper Luvo Manyonga‚ from the depths of drug addiction to the top of the world

The Longest Hole – Ron Rutland and Adam Rolston complete golf’s longest hole in 80 days across Mongolia

My Best Mate – Jarryd Haines and Mark Smith’s friendship proves that Australian Rules football is more than just a game

* The Moments can be viewed on myLaureus.com. Fans can also send videos to myLaureus.com to be considered for the shortlist

- TimesLIVE

