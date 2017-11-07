Cape Town drunk driver 'four times over limit'
City of Cape Town traffic officers arrested a drunk driver who was four times over the legal limit during "Operation Reclaim" on Tuesday‚ according to a Mayoral Committee member.
"Operation Reclaim in Traffic Services does daily operations to address scofflaws – drivers with outstanding warrants of arrest issued by the courts after they fail to appear in court‚" said the city’s Mayoral Committee member for Safety and Security‚ JP Smith.
He had joined one of these operations at the junction of Christiaan Barnard Street and Hertzog Boulevard on Tuesday morning.
"By 8am‚ 10 drivers had been arrested on numerous warrants. A driver was also arrested for drunk driving after being tested and found to be four times over the legal limit‚" said Smith.
Smith also described a minibus taxi driver‚ asked to stop at around 8am‚ who almost knocked down a traffic officer‚ then "drove through a red light and almost knocked down a second officer attempting to stop him".
"Traffic officers pursued him as he raced onto the Station Deck‚ blocking the entrance. The fleeing vehicle was found right at the back of the parking area. The driver had fled down a staircase‚" said Smith.
He said the vehicle was impounded‚ due to operating contrary to the conditions of its operating license .
Smith said a total of 92 warrants were served‚ valued at R207‚850.
