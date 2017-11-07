City of Cape Town traffic officers arrested a drunk driver who was four times over the legal limit during "Operation Reclaim" on Tuesday‚ according to a Mayoral Committee member.

"Operation Reclaim in Traffic Services does daily operations to address scofflaws – drivers with outstanding warrants of arrest issued by the courts after they fail to appear in court‚" said the city’s Mayoral Committee member for Safety and Security‚ JP Smith.

He had joined one of these operations at the junction of Christiaan Barnard Street and Hertzog Boulevard on Tuesday morning.

"By 8am‚ 10 drivers had been arrested on numerous warrants. A driver was also arrested for drunk driving after being tested and found to be four times over the legal limit‚" said Smith.