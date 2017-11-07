Nearly 80% of Joburg bridges in poor state

Almost 80% of the bridges in the City of Johannesburg are in a poor or very poor condition.

This was revealed by MMC of Transport Nonhlanhla Makhuba in her state of infrastructure report released in Braamfontein on Tuesday.

Makhuba added that a total of 37 bridges have collapsed since 2013 during rain seasons.

The report showed that of the 902 bridges in the city‚ 150 (16.63%) are in a very poor condition.

A total of 557 bridges (61.75%) are in a poor condition and 143 (15.85%) are in a fair condition.