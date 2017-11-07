Nearly 80% of Joburg bridges in poor state
Almost 80% of the bridges in the City of Johannesburg are in a poor or very poor condition.
This was revealed by MMC of Transport Nonhlanhla Makhuba in her state of infrastructure report released in Braamfontein on Tuesday.
Makhuba added that a total of 37 bridges have collapsed since 2013 during rain seasons.
The report showed that of the 902 bridges in the city‚ 150 (16.63%) are in a very poor condition.
A total of 557 bridges (61.75%) are in a poor condition and 143 (15.85%) are in a fair condition.
Just 30 (3.33%) of the bridges are in a good condition while only 22 (2.44%) are in a very good condition.
Makhuba said in light of the above figures‚ 78.38% of the bridges of the city are in a poor or very poor condition.
She added that the acceptable minimum number of bridges in very good and good condition should be 80%.
Makhuba said the city needs R6.5-bilion just to deal with bridge infrastructure in the city.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE