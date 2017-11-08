Drivers arrested‚ pupils affected as taxi operators strike

As Johannesburg temperatures hit a boiling 31 degrees on Wednesday‚ Grade 8 pupil Esther Mdunyelwa and her schoolmates will walk for almost an hour to school due to a taxi strike.

Unlike many taxi commuters who opted to remain at home today‚ the girls have to be at school because they must write their final exam at midday.

The Tetelo Secondary School pupils usually travel to school by taxi. They say they were not aware that services were temporarily suspended.

"Taxi drivers should have informed us two weeks in advance that they were going on strike‚ so we can make alternative arrangements. Now we have to walk in this heat for more than an hour. By the time we get to school‚ we will be exhausted. This might affect our performance. It's really unfair‚" Mdunyelwa said.

Mdunyelwa and her peers said they were writing Technology on Wednesday. They decided to walk instead of hiking because they fear travelling with strangers.

Taxi services are not operating in the entire Soweto as local affiliates joined in the National Taxi Alliance strike.