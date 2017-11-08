The 30-year-old woman who shot a now-viral video of a St Mary's Hospital nurse allegedly verbally abusing an elderly patient – who later died – cannot get the image of the ward mate’s lifeless body out of her head.

The woman died the morning after the video was taken.

"Every time I close my eyes‚ I see her. Her body lay in our room for hours after she died‚" she told TimesLIVE.

The woman discharged herself from the Pinetown hospital‚ just outside Durban‚ on Tuesday after the patient died and decided to post the video on Facebook to "help other patients”. She did not want to be named because she has since faced death threats.

The video‚ which has gone viral‚ shows a nurse telling a bedridden patient to "get up" and use the bed pan.

"It's better to be a man because you don't have any responsibilities but you are a mother. Move your body. Sit up. Sit up. There is a bed pan for you at the side of your bed so you don't pee yourself. You can't keep wearing a diaper because it's going to give you a rash.