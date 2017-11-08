One of the three officials behind the Life Esidimeni move‚ Dr Barney Selebano‚ has contested his subpoena to appear at the hearings.

Selebano was Head of Department of Gauteng Health when the move of the mentally ill patients took place.

Health ombudsman Malegapuru Makgoba fingered Selebano for "negligence or gross incompetence". Selebano is suspended and facing disciplinary action‚ but is still on full pay and has earned almost a million rand‚ according to Jack Bloom‚ the DA's Shadow MEC on Health in Gauteng.