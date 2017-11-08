The deadlock between the South African State Security Agency (Sassa) and the Post Office has been broken with the two entities now agreeing to work together to pay social grants.

This was announced by minister in the presidency Jeff Radebe‚ who is the new chairman of the inter-ministerial committee (IMC) on social grants after President Jacob Zuma relinquished the position last week.

The IMC appeared before a joint meeting on the social development portfolio committee and the standing committee on public accounts on Wednesday morning.

The two committees called for the IMC last week to intervene in resolving the impasse between Sassa and the Post Office (Sapo)‚ which saw the two entities‚ along with social development minister Bathabile Dlamini‚ clashing before MPs over who should take over the payment of grants from Cash Paymaster Services.