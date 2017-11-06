Former health MEC Qedani Mahlangu found at UK varsity

Former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu is studying for her second MBA at the University of Bedfordshire in London.

Mahlangu's whereabouts were confirmed to The Times by her attorney, Angelo Christophorou.

Christophorou said Mahlangu - who is living in London and is a full-time student - was also doing an extra course at the London School of Business and Finance. She is registered for different courses at both facilities.

Mahlangu led the process to relocate 1712 severely mentally-ill patients in Gauteng into family homes or ill-equipped NGOS in 2016, despite multiple warnings not to do so. By February this year at least 118 patients had died as a result of inadequate care, a lack of food, water and medicine in what has become known as the Life Esidimeni tragedy.

Arbitration hearings into the tragedy began in October. But key officials behind the decision to close down Esidimeni homes - Mahlangu included - have yet to testify.

There has been widespread speculation as to her whereabouts and whether she will testify. Some reports suggested she was studying at the London School of Economics (LSE).