Gallery gets giggles as ConCourt mulls on dope

The Constitutional Court heard argument for and against the private use of dagga yesterday, causing several light moments, including a judge inquiring about "reasonable amounts" of dagga.

Laughter broke out when acting Chief Justice Ray Zondo asked a question about whether 20mg was a reasonable amount of dagga for private use.

The question was a technical issue, but the public gallery giggled in delight.

The court was unusually colourful with Rastafarian and lawyer Garreth Prince representing himself and sporting a bright red and green flowing robe.

Supporting the case was a group of traditional healers, all dressed in red and holding balloons, and people in traditional clothing supporting the San people.

Members of the public also mirrored the colourful spirit. A long-haired man called Greendolf wore long robes and carried a long staff emblazoned with a dagga sticker.