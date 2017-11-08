Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Paul Mashatile says provincial government will give title deeds to beneficiaries of the province’s programme to give serviced stands to residents to build for themselves.

Speaking at the Land Development Summit in Nasrec‚ Mashatile said provincial government has already begun identifying pockets of land that can be serviced with roads‚ water and electricity and be given free to beneficiaries to build.

“Today we want to begin a journey together of identifying land‚ servicing land and allocating it to people so that they can build for themselves. But we have decided that we are going to do more than that. We are not just going to give people sites‚ but will also give them title deeds‚” Mashatile told delegates on Wednesday.