Yet another attempt by the ANC to discuss the public spat between Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille and mayco member JP Smith has been shot down by the council.

In a Safety and Security portfolio committee meeting on Wednesday‚ the party tried to revive their bid to get answers on the matter‚ which involves security upgrades at De Lille’s home and the disbandment of the city’s special investigative unit which fell under Smith.

Chairman of the committee Mzwakhe Nqavashe blocked attempts by the ANC‚ stating the issue could only be discussed at a full council meeting.

During the meeting‚ ANC councillor Khaya Yozi said that Nqavashe had made a ruling in a previous meeting that a presentation by the party about the two matters could be debated during Wednesday’s meeting.

Therefore Yozi wanted to know why the matter had been omitted from the agenda.