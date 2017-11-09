South Africa

WATCH | Prisoner counting money - inside Pretoria jail

09 November 2017 - 13:12 By Zoe Mahopo

The trend of flaunting hard cash on social media seems to have made its way into a South African prison cell.

The Department of Correctional Services is currently investigating a security breach after a video showing an inmate counting money inside a cell went viral.

In the video‚ the inmate can be heard saying the R100 bank notes amount to R2‚700.

“Nna ke ja nyuku. A ke dlale‚” the inmate can be heard saying in Sotho‚ which loosely translated means: “I make money. I don’t play games.”

This is the latest money flaunting stunt to hit the internet after images of traffic officials and two actresses pretending to be eating a stack of money went viral.

Correctional Services spokesman in Gauteng Ofentse Morwane said: “The department has noted with concern the video footage doing rounds on social media [showing] an offender counting money in a cell.”

He said the inmate was identified and had been removed from a communal cell to a single cell while investigations continue.

Most read

  1. ‘You were supposed to give them light‚ not take their light out’ South Africa
  2. Susan Rohde felt like she was 'being played for a fool' South Africa
  3. Western Cape EMS will not stop helping those in crime-ridden areas South Africa
  4. Charges laid against 'President's Keepers' author Jacques Pauw South Africa
  5. State agencies lament lack of integration of criminal justice systems South Africa

Latest Videos

Jacques Pauw’s book launch hit by power outage
‘Everytime I close my eyes, I see her’: Woman who caught nurse verbally abusing ...
X