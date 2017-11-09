WATCH | Prisoner counting money - inside Pretoria jail
The trend of flaunting hard cash on social media seems to have made its way into a South African prison cell.
The Department of Correctional Services is currently investigating a security breach after a video showing an inmate counting money inside a cell went viral.
In the video‚ the inmate can be heard saying the R100 bank notes amount to R2‚700.
“Nna ke ja nyuku. A ke dlale‚” the inmate can be heard saying in Sotho‚ which loosely translated means: “I make money. I don’t play games.”
This is the latest money flaunting stunt to hit the internet after images of traffic officials and two actresses pretending to be eating a stack of money went viral.
Correctional Services spokesman in Gauteng Ofentse Morwane said: “The department has noted with concern the video footage doing rounds on social media [showing] an offender counting money in a cell.”
He said the inmate was identified and had been removed from a communal cell to a single cell while investigations continue.
