The trend of flaunting hard cash on social media seems to have made its way into a South African prison cell.

The Department of Correctional Services is currently investigating a security breach after a video showing an inmate counting money inside a cell went viral.

In the video‚ the inmate can be heard saying the R100 bank notes amount to R2‚700.

“Nna ke ja nyuku. A ke dlale‚” the inmate can be heard saying in Sotho‚ which loosely translated means: “I make money. I don’t play games.”