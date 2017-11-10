Wear comfortable shoes‚ leave the children at home‚ stick to your budget and avoid spontaneous purchases.

These are some of the tips from South Africa's queen of saving to bargain hunters ahead of Black Friday on November 24.

Earning the title for creating a Facebook group with more than 7‚000 women who are stockpiling groceries in every available storage space in their homes‚ Ncumisa Ndelu warns that there is life after Black Friday.

"Set a reasonable budget bearing in mind that there is life after Black Friday. Do your homework‚ identify what you need and make a list. Avoid spontaneous purchases‚ remember children still have to go back to school‚" she advised.

And do your homework.