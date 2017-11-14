Show us the money, Manana

Assault-convicted former deputy higher education minister Mduduzi Manana has to pay a R100,000 fine (or go to jail for 12 months) and do 500 hours of community service for hitting three women.

Manana, wearing a smart grey and maroon checked suit, smiled as Magistrate Ramsamy Reddy handed down sentencing.

His supporters, some of whom were clad in ANC regalia, started singing and dancing in the Randburg Magistrate's Court when it became clear he would not go to prison.

Reddy ordered him to undergo an anger-management programme and pay compensation to each of his victims; and declared him unfit to possess a firearm.

Manana had earlier pleaded guilty to assaulting Mandisa Duma, Noluthando Mahlaba and Thina Mapipa.