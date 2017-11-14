South Africa

Show us the money, Manana

Sentence: Women-beater 'gets off lightly' with fine

14 November 2017 - 06:17 By Neo Goba
ALL SMILES Mduduzi Manana has been fined R100000, will do 500 hours' community service and must compensate his victimsPicture: Alaister Russell
Assault-convicted former deputy higher education minister Mduduzi Manana has to pay a R100,000 fine (or go to jail for 12 months) and do 500 hours of community service for hitting three women.

Manana, wearing a smart grey and maroon checked suit, smiled as Magistrate Ramsamy Reddy handed down sentencing.

His supporters, some of whom were clad in ANC regalia, started singing and dancing in the Randburg Magistrate's Court when it became clear he would not go to prison.

Reddy ordered him to undergo an anger-management programme and pay compensation to each of his victims; and declared him unfit to possess a firearm.

Manana had earlier pleaded guilty to assaulting Mandisa Duma, Noluthando Mahlaba and Thina Mapipa.

Woman-beater, thief, liar... a perfect CV

South Africa's national cabinet includes thieves, or rather, it did until recently contain at least one.
Ideas
3 days ago

Manana, who has two previous theft convictions, including one for stealing a cold drink, was found guilty of three counts of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after he admitted to attacking the women at a restaurant in Fourways, Johannesburg. He pleaded guilty to all charges on September 7.

He lost his cool on August 6 during an argument on who should succeed President Jacob Zuma at the party's elective conference next month. During the argument one of the women apparently called him "gay".

Reddy said, as a deputy minister, he was supposed to be a role model in society. Instead, he had assaulted the women leaving them humiliated, traumatised and embarrassed.

Manana should pay medical bills for assault victims‚ court told

Convicted former deputy minister of higher education Mduduzi Manana should pay medical costs amounting to about R37‚000 for three victims he ...
Politics
5 days ago

Reddy ordered that, in addition to the fine, he must pay compensation to each of his victims. He was ordered to pay Mahlaba R5,014, Duma R20,263 and Mapipa R1,403.

The secretary-general of Not In My Name Themba Masango expressed his disappointment with the "light" sentence.

"We were hoping for a direct imprisonment. However, this is South Africa. We know that if you are politically connected and you have money, there is no way that you are going to see a jail cell," said Masango.

