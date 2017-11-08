Convicted former deputy minister of higher education Mduduzi Manana should pay medical costs amounting to about R37‚000 for three victims he assaulted and serve 1‚000 hours of community service.

These are the recommendations of Masisi Modikoane‚ a probation supervisor at the Gauteng Department of Social Development who assessed and investigated all the parties involved in an assault case involving Manana.

"My recommendation is that he be given a suspended sentence of five years with a condition to attend a programme of adapt and also do unpaid work which is community service. I also recommended that he compensate the victims’ medical bills‚ not the R100‚000‚" Modikoane told TimesLIVE during the lunch break.