Manana should pay medical bills for assault victims‚ court told
Convicted former deputy minister of higher education Mduduzi Manana should pay medical costs amounting to about R37‚000 for three victims he assaulted and serve 1‚000 hours of community service.
These are the recommendations of Masisi Modikoane‚ a probation supervisor at the Gauteng Department of Social Development who assessed and investigated all the parties involved in an assault case involving Manana.
"My recommendation is that he be given a suspended sentence of five years with a condition to attend a programme of adapt and also do unpaid work which is community service. I also recommended that he compensate the victims’ medical bills‚ not the R100‚000‚" Modikoane told TimesLIVE during the lunch break.
Earlier during court proceedings‚ she also recommended that Manana attend and complete an anger management programme offered by Agisanang Domestic Abuse Prevention and Training Perpetrator Programme (ADAPT).
According to Modikoane‚ all three women said they wanted R100‚000 each in compensation from Manana. They initially wanted R50‚000 each‚ however she didn't recommend any financial compensation to be paid by Manana.
On August 6‚ at Cubana restaurant in Fourways‚ northwest of Johannesburg‚ Manana lost his cool during an argument on who should succeed President Jacob Zuma next month and hit Mandisa Duma‚ Noluthando Mahlaba and Thina Mapipa after Mahlaba labelled him gay. His two co-accused in the case‚ Cyril Madonsela‚ 35‚ and Thulani Mdaka‚ 30‚ are still in court facing charges.
Manana had pleaded guilty on September 13 to three counts of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
On Wednesday‚ it was revealed that the 33-year-old former deputy minister‚ clad in a tailored green suit‚ white shirt‚ and black shoes‚ had two previous theft convictions.
Manana admitted in court to having been convicted for stealing a can of Coke in August 2004. However‚ he said he had no recollection of the second conviction.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE