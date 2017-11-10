Woman-beater, thief, liar... a perfect CV

South Africa's national cabinet includes thieves, or rather, it did until recently contain at least one. That person was Mduduzi Manana, at the time the woman-beating deputy minister of higher education, who is now revealed to be a shoplifter too.

Evidence in the Randburg Magistrate's Court adds more texture to the picture of this strutting, snappy-suited criminal who was once given the responsibility to be the number two honcho in charge of a R26-billion budget directly affecting millions of students.

Instead of the relatively one-dimensional image that we have of him beating two female companions at 3am outside a bar in Johannesurg, just as you would expect a national deputy minister to be doing, we now have a fuller picture.

Manana's earlier crimes, though, were of such little consequence that he forgot to tell the court during his bail application that he had previous convictions.