Exams in a tent for UCT

In an attempt to ensure peaceful exams, the protest-hit University of Cape Town has erected an enormous tent on its rugby field where students will write their final exams under police guard.

The police, private security guards and campus security officers will patrol the area around the tent to protect those writing exams from violent protests that have hit the campus in the past few weeks.

UCT's decision to transform its rugby fields for examinations starting on Wednesday was scoffed at on social media, but university spokesman Elijah Moholola said: "The plan is designed to ensure exams are concluded in a safe, quiet and calm atmosphere."

He said access to the venue and surrounding areas was strictly controlled.

"The executive [has] previously expressed regret that security had to be deployed to such an extent on campus to secure the exam venue. Staff and students should expect increased visibility of security measures around the exam venue. Unfortunately, there is no alternative," Moholola said.