Train to ANC congress gathers steam

The choice of who will be in charge of the ANC has been left in the hands of 5,240 people‚ the governing party has confirmed.

ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe said the party’s national executive committee (NEC) — which sat on Saturday until Monday — agreed on the revised number of delegates.

The 54th congress starts on December 16.

Initially, the party had said there would be 4,731 delegates but this figure did not include the current NEC leaders‚ three leagues of the ANC, and an allocation for provincial leaders.