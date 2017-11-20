A scam being run out of prison has been bust‚ involving con artists posing as top cops contacting different police stations to get information about car thefts and hijackings‚ then extorting money from the victims to "get their vehicles back".

This is the second instance of prisoners committing crimes from inside jails to have emerged in South Africa: Carte Blanche reported on Sunday on how farmers were being scammed. The television documentary programme reported that "livestock theft has been taken to a whole new level with a sophisticated scam being operated straight from within a Free State prison".

In the vehicle scam reported on Monday‚ the South African Police Service said two suspects have been arrested in a Pretoria correctional facility by the National Anti-Corruption Investigation Unit.

They stand accused of people in four provinces - Gauteng‚ Mpumalanga‚ KwaZulu-Natal and Northern Cape.