Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown has painted state-owned companies as a “battleground” for ANC factional battles‚ opposition parties and the media.

Brown‚ who has raised concerns about Parliament's inquiry into state capture‚ said she had appeared before the committee despite legal advice not to do so.

She said “cleaning up the SOCs is of secondary importance to using the trouble they’re in to achieve short-term political and business objectives – regardless of the cost to the company or country”.

“And because there’s no time to wait for investigations by law enforcement agencies following due legal process – the word is that they have all been compromised‚ anyway – the information is constantly regurgitated as if repeating it often enough will prove that it is true.