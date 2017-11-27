Three suspected rhino poachers have appeared at Skukuza regional court and will be remanded in custody until December 4‚ after they were arrested at Kruger National Park on Sunday.

The three men‚ Walter Mhangani‚ 55‚ Emmanuel Mdhuli‚ 29 and Xongani Mathebula‚ a Mozambican international whose age is unknown‚ briefly appeared before Magistrate Vicey Marule where they heard charges of trespassing‚ possessiom of an unlicensed firearm‚ conspiracy to commit an offense‚ possession of firearms with intent to commit crime and possession of unlicensed ammunition‚ among others.

The state told the court that they intend to oppose bail for the suspects.

The three men allegedly killed one white adult rhino in the Watergat area and shot and killed two others in Skukuza‚ Mpumalanga‚ on Sunday. They were apprehended by rangers who were not far from the scene‚ after they had heard gunshots.