The Times print edition is going digital – here's what you should know

From early 2018, the daily edition of The Times – distributed to Sunday Times subscribers and available in selected shops – will no longer appear in print.

Instead, readers will be able to find the same breaking news, opinion, analysis and commentary from leading writers in a new digital daily edition called Times Select, which is due to launch in late January.

This new edition, which will be published on TimesLIVE once a day, will bring together curated news, premium journalism and opinion from our existing Times commentators.

Times Select will appear online in addition to all the usual free news you've come to enjoy on TimesLIVE all day and the weekly digital update of the Sunday Times for subscribers.

Sunday Times subscribers will be able to access Times Select at no charge, but Times Select will also be available as a standalone digital subscription.

Questions? Email feedback@tisoblackstar.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

To keep up to date with all these developments, you can register on TimesLIVE at no cost. Once you've signed up, you can also comment on articles and receive any of our range of email newsletters.

