The Times print edition is going digital – here's what you should know
You also stand a chance to win a luxury weekend away or a Samsung tablet
From early 2018, the daily edition of The Times – distributed to Sunday Times subscribers and available in selected shops – will no longer appear in print.
Instead, readers will be able to find the same breaking news, opinion, analysis and commentary from leading writers in a new digital daily edition called Times Select, which is due to launch in late January.
This new edition, which will be published on TimesLIVE once a day, will bring together curated news, premium journalism and opinion from our existing Times commentators.
Times Select will appear online in addition to all the usual free news you've come to enjoy on TimesLIVE all day and the weekly digital update of the Sunday Times for subscribers.
Sunday Times subscribers will be able to access Times Select at no charge, but Times Select will also be available as a standalone digital subscription.
Questions? Email feedback@tisoblackstar.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
In the meantime, register on TimesLIVE to WIN
To keep up to date with all these developments, you can register on TimesLIVE at no cost. Once you've signed up, you can also comment on articles and receive any of our range of email newsletters.
If you register before December 14 2017, you stand a chance to win one of:
- four weekends for two in an executive room for three nights at the Drakensberg Sun Hotel (R10,800 each);
- four weekends for two in an executive room for three nights at the Sabi Sun hotel (R10,800 each); or
- 20 Samsung tablets, each with 12 months' data.
Terms & conditions
- The competition starts on November 14 2017 and ends on December 14 2017.
- Winners will be contacted by email and/or telephonically. Prizes must be taken up as awarded and cannot be transferred to any other person, sold or converted to cash.
- Hospitality prizes are not to be taken during peak periods.
- Prizes are subject to availability, and transport to the various destinations is not included.
- The competition is not open to employees and their families of Tiso Blackstar Group (Pty) Ltd, all co-sponsors and their advertising agents.
