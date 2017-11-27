A woman who allegedly fooled people into buying bogus airline tickets is set to appear in the Bellville Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by the Hawks‚ Kim Robbertse‚ 35‚ reportedly made more than R7-million through her scam.

"She would allegedly advertise somewhat cheaper airline tickets online and take deposits. Some of the victims were reportedly left stranded at airports on the day of their supposed scheduled journeys‚'' the statement read.

Robbertse‚ who was a registered travel agent‚ was arrested in 2016 after police received a ''wave of complaints'' from around the country.

Whilst out on bail‚ according to authorities‚ she continued to defraud more victims using the same scam.

She was arrested on November 23 and appeared in court.

In 2014‚ the Herald reported how the scam "wrecked'' Christmas for two families from the Eastern Cape.

A Facebook group was set up at the time and 230 people came forward to reveal that they had allegedly been conned by Robbertse.