Sexual violence, physical abuse before 18 a reality for one in three kids

Violence against children cost the country an estimated R239-billion - or 6% of GDP - in 2015.

This shocking figure was revealed in the SA Child Gauge 2017 survey, released on Tuesday, which reported that one in three children under 18 is a victim of sexual violence and physical abuse.

The survey, which tracks the status of children on an annual basis, was compiled by the University of Cape Town Children's Institute in conjunction with a number of other organisations, including Unicef, the DG Murray Trust and the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation.

The report said 12% of children live below the international ultra-poverty line which equates to less than R17.50 a day - down from 43% in 2003. By 2015 almost 90% of children had access to electricity; those with adequate water increased to 68%.

Nearly a third of all children live in homes where no adult worked.

Despite the challenges facing children, survival rates have improved and the under-five mortality rate dropped from 81 to 37 deaths per 1,000 live births between 2003 and 2015.

But although child poverty has decreased and children's access to survival and basic services has improved, too many are failing to reach their potential, costing the economy billions in lost human capital.

Senior researcher at the UCT Children's Institute and the lead editor of the gauge, Lucy Jamieson, said problems such as violence, poverty and inequality prevented children from reaching their full potential.

"These factors contribute to a vicious cycle, that not only prevents individual children from thriving, but is putting the brakes on broader transformation in South Africa," she said.

"Development is progressive, with each stage building on the one before so young children must be free from harm and have experiences that enable the brain and other systems to grow and develop. If they do not get that they will struggle at school and a poor education will limit their prospects for employment and their productivity."

Although attendance rates at schools were close to 100% the study showed that most children were still not acquiring basic skills, resulting in only 57% passing matric and only 21% of those qualifying to go to university.

Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe, who gave the keynote address at the launch of the report, said on Tuesday the government's National Development Plan dealt with the issues children were facing.

"The plan acknowledges that without addressing poverty and inequality, the democratic project remains unfinished. It recommends interventions to unlock the potential in our children and allow the country to reap this demographic dividend by 2030," said Radebe.