MEC wants total war on crime

Police must not die with guns in their hands or at the hands of criminals. Instead, they must fight fire with fire.

That's the message from KwaZulu-Natal transport, community safety and liaison MEC Mxolisi Kaunda to law enforcement agencies ahead of the festive season at Westville Prison yesterday.

He was presenting an ambitious plan to be rolled out during the festive season to fight crime and road accidents.

Kaunda said he was not encouraging the men and women in blue to be trigger-happy or to abuse their power, "but all we are saying: refuse to die in the hands of criminals."

"I know there is also the Independent Police Investigative Directorate here today, but I wish to reiterate in their presence that police must not die with guns in their hands," he said.

"When suspects refuse to surrender, but opt for open fire against our police members, the police in return, naturally, have to protect their lives and those of innocent civilians."

More than 27,000 personnel from the integrated law enforcement agencies will be deployed in the province during the holidays.

The plan will, among other things, focus on armed robberies, crime involving firearms, liquor and second-hand goods, crime against women, children and people with disabilities, enforcement of by-laws, road safety and border security.

Kaunda said he wanted police officers on the ground conducting patrols around the clock to ensure the safety of communities.

He also urged officers to refuse to be labelled as "abafana baka drink", which refers to accepting bribes for a "cool drink".

"True police officers worth their salt and uniform must serve with dignity and commitment to our country and its people."

Turning to traffic enforcement, Kaunda said traffic officers would be barred from spending hours walking about malls and posting on social media during work.

He said no vehicle must escape without being stopped and checked, and all drivers must be tested for alcohol.

The MEC also called for roadblocks across the province and sustained operations in accident and crash hotspots.

About 14,000 people die on South African roads annually and KwaZulu-Natal routinely records the biggest number of road deaths in the country, especially during the Easter and festive season holiday periods.

"We want to tighten our plans and strategies to ensure that all citizens at home, in their townships and villages, in the towns and cities, on the road, as well as at events are safe during the festive season and beyond," said Kaunda.