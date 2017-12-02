A 31-year-old police constable has been arrested in Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape in connection with the murder of a state witness earlier this year.

Police said it was alleged that the policeman had been involved with well-known gang members in executing the murder in February.

The constable’s arrest on Thursday by members of the Provincial Gang Investigation Unit was the result of months of intensive investigation‚ they said.

He will appear in court on Monday.

The Cluster Commander for Mount Road Cluster‚ Maj-Gen Funeka Siganga has issued a stern warning to police officers who choose to involve themselves in criminal behaviour.

“Police officials associating with criminal elements will be harshly dealt with. Members must work with integrity and refrain from any form of corrupt and criminal activities‚” Siganga cautioned.