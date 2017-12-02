Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for armed robbers who shot a man dead during a burglary at a house in the Elandskraal policing precinct near Mokopane in the early hours of Saturday.

Police said the victim‚ who was about 50 years old‚ was asleep with his wife when unknown suspects broke into their home through a back window and fatally wounded the man.

“These suspects ransacked the victim's house‚ took an undisclosed amount of cash and one motor vehicle‚ a Toyota Land Cruiser after which they fled the scene‚ but the Land Cruiser was later found abandoned some kilometres away from that house‚” police said.

They added that the woman had no visible injuries but was taken to a local hospital by ambulance for a medical check-up.

“The suspects in this matter are still unknown and there is no arrest‚” police said‚ adding that investigations were still continuing.