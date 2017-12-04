Three armed robbery suspects were killed in a shootout with police in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday morning.

The three men – along with a fourth suspect who is on the run – allegedly held up their victim outside a bank in Dalton‚ near Greytown.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said the victim went to deposit money at the bank‚ but he was confronted by the armed gang.

“They held him up and took an undisclosed amount of cash‚” he said. “They fled in their getaway silver-grey Mercedes-Benz. The police were alerted and [a description of] the vehicle was circulated.

“PMB Response Unit‚ Task Force and Dalton SAPS started to trace the vehicle‚ and it was spotted in the vicinity of Dalton.”

Zwane said the suspects abandoned the Mercedes-Benz when they realised police were tailing them.

The fled into a nearby sugarcane field while firing shots at the police.

“The police retaliated‚” Zwane confirmed. “One suspect died at the scene during the shootout‚ two died en route to hospital‚ and one managed to flee the scene.”

“Two pistols‚ a revolver‚ two AK 47s and cash taken during the robbery was also recovered. The vehicle was hijacked in Prestbury last year [in] October.”