The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) on Tuesday set aside a murder conviction and sentence imposed on a Pretoria man‚ because of the unlawful manner in which a confession was obtained from him.

Lefu Jantjie Bakane and three other men were found guilty in 2009 of the murder of Johannes Albertus Maré in Pretoria in June 2004.

The Pretoria High Court sentenced Bakane to life imprisonment for the murder.

Bakane and his co-accused had pleaded not guilty to the murder‚ and elected to exercise their right to remain silent.

During the trial‚ the defence objected to the admission of statements purportedly made by Bakane and his co-accused.

The defence claimed that the police invented the contents and forced Bakane to sign the statement without explaining the contents thereof.

In his judgment in 2009‚ the then-acting judge in the Pretoria High Court‚ Natvarnal Ranchod‚ referred to how the statement was obtained from the accused.