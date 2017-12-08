Forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan to sue state for R193-million

Renowned corruption buster and private forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan is to take the police and senior government ministers to the cleaners.

He filed papers on Tuesday suing the State for R193.2-millon.

The suit centres around his arrest in 2016 when he was hauled off a London-bound flight at OR Tambo International airport by the Hawks. O’Sullivan‚ whose arrest was eventually thrown out of court‚ was arrested on a passport violation.

Legal papers served on the Police Minister reveal that the lawsuit is for O’Sullivan’s unlawful arrest‚ torture‚ kidnapping‚ intimidation‚ malicious prosecution and trauma which he suffered.

In the papers‚ O’Sullivan’s lawyers state that their client was detained in “sub-human and degrading conditions‚ having been dragged off a flight to London”.