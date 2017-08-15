R500m pink diamond at centre of court cases

A Russian oligarch, a rare R500-million pink diamond, a Johannesburg businessman and Interpol arrest warrants are the subjects of a multipronged international court case.

The South African leg of the court case begins today when business tycoon Zunaid Moti, his father, Abbas Aboo Baker Moti, and business associates Ashruf Kaka and Salim Bobat turn to the Pretoria High Court to fight the Interpol red notices issued for their arrest.

A red notice is issued by the international policing agency when countries are unable to arrest suspects who have fled their policing jurisdiction.

The court case will form part of broader international litigation in France, Lebanon, Zimbabwe and Dubai.

The four suspects are calling on the court to interdict the execution of the Interpol warrants, issued in June, alleging that they were fraudulently obtained by Russian telecommunications tycoon Alibek Issaev.