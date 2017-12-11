Mdantsane boys find body while bringing food for initiates

A body of an unidentified man was found buried under rubbish at the side of the Black Road outside Mdantsane in the Eastern Cape on Monday morning.

The gruesome discovery was made by four boys who were on their way to deliver breakfast for Abakhwetha (initiates).

After stumbling upon the lifeless body‚ the distressed cup-bearers raced to the R102 and flagged down provincial traffic officers Sipho Flepu and Christopher Plaatjies who were patrolling on the road.

Plaatjies said he and his patrol partner Flepu were driving towards Mdantsane when they saw the panic-stricken boys. “We then stopped and they told us that there was a dead body lying on the side of the road in the bushes.”

Flepu added that it had appeared that the body was dumped from the back of a bakkie a few metres from where it was found. “We saw the tyre tracks and blood traces showing that the body was dragged before it was covered with rubbish.”

At the time of writing this article‚ police were still busy with investigations at the scene and could not immediately give a response to our questions.

The boys aged between 11 and 12‚ are from Velwano Location outside NU1. It is not clear whether they would receive counselling following the trauma.