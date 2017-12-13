The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) says it is concerned by allegations of racism between academic staff at the University of South Africa.

“The Commission finds it particularly concerning that two decades into our constitutional democratic dispensation‚ we‚ as a nation‚ are still grappling with challenges of racism and racial tension‚ even within our institutions of higher learning‚ institutions that have the responsibility and role as thought leaders to transform society for the betterment of all‚” the commission said in a statement.

The Sunday Times reported that there are tensions between black and white academics at Unisa’s college of law.

The race row‚ according to the Sunday Times‚ was highlighted in an application to the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court last week by the deputy executive dean of the college of law‚ Melodie Slabbert‚ who sought a protection order against law lecturer Kgagudi Morota.