SA Human Rights Commission to probe race allegations at Unisa
The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) says it is concerned by allegations of racism between academic staff at the University of South Africa.
“The Commission finds it particularly concerning that two decades into our constitutional democratic dispensation‚ we‚ as a nation‚ are still grappling with challenges of racism and racial tension‚ even within our institutions of higher learning‚ institutions that have the responsibility and role as thought leaders to transform society for the betterment of all‚” the commission said in a statement.
The Sunday Times reported that there are tensions between black and white academics at Unisa’s college of law.
The race row‚ according to the Sunday Times‚ was highlighted in an application to the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court last week by the deputy executive dean of the college of law‚ Melodie Slabbert‚ who sought a protection order against law lecturer Kgagudi Morota.
Slabbert alleged in court documents that Morota — who is secretary general of the Unisa Black Forum‚ an organisation campaigning for transformation at the university — organised a march to her office during which participants kicked her office door and shouted “Melodie must go” and “white supremacy must end”.
The university’s vice chancellor Mandla Makhanya has as a result decided to ask the South African Human Rights Commission for help. The SAHRC confirmed it has been asked to intervene in the matter.
“The Commission thus confirms that it has received a request to intervene and deal with the allegations emanating from Unisa.
“The Commission continues to remain concerned by allegations of racism which undermines the collective effort to build a culture of human rights in a society based on human dignity‚ the achievement of equality‚ the advancement (of) freedoms‚ non-racialism‚ non-sexism‚ supremacy of the constitution‚ the rule of law‚ accountability‚ responsiveness and openness; as set out in section 1 of the Constitution.”
