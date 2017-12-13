Careerism‚ jobs-for-pals and shoddy educational qualifications were the main turbofans driving political killings and plunging the ANC into a "civil war" with itself.

That was the testimony of Siyanda Mhlongo at the Moerane Commission in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday. The former KwaDukuza mayor stressed that mainly political killings were the outcome of unqualified public officials‚ a situation that has resulted in a scramble for jobs in a period where the state has become the main employer.

He has placed the blame at President Jacob Zuma’s door‚ saying the ANC has been in steady decline from 2007‚ when he took over.

Mhlongo‚ who was a councillor for 10 years before leaving the ANC to join Cope in 2008‚ said he had been jolted into speaking out about the political killings after the death of former ANC Youth League secretary general Sindiso Magaqa.

"I am prompted by the death of Sindiso Magaqa and an unfortunate statement by [provincial ANC secretary] Super Zuma that there is a Third Force behind the ANC ‘civil war’ and ‘war of chairs’ in the Eastern Cape to make a contribution to the Moerane Commission‚" he said in a written presentation before the commission.