Striding against abuse: Johnnie Walker statues fill Mandela Bridge

This weekend, Johannesburg’s landmark Nelson Mandela Bridge was the bearer of a most unusual kind of traffic: 365 golden Johnnie Walker Striding Men statues stood in unity in support of an abuse-free society.

Johnnie Walker held the event in partnership with Million Men March, the Tswharanang Legal Advocacy Centre and Lifeline, pledging to help eradicate the causes and effects of the abuse of women and children for not only 16 days, but all 365 days of the year.

Members of the public can also pledge their support to #strideforgood on www.strideforgood.co.za.

Alcohol has long been associated with enjoyment and celebration in many parts of the world. The Johnnie Walker brands are made with pride but also to be enjoyed – responsibly. Unfortunately, this is not always the case. Violence against women can be related to the irresponsible use of alcohol.

Several studies from low- and middle-income countries show that men who misuse alcohol are up to 4.8 times more likely to perpetrate violence against their intimate partners than men who do not misuse alcohol.

Fortunately, research also shows violence against women is predictable and preventable. By identifying the social, cultural, legal and economic factors that influence such violence, it is possible to predict its occurrence and understand how to prevent it.

The Striding Men event is just one of the many initiatives Johnnie Walker will champion to promote responsible drinking and combat alcohol misuse.

Johnnie Walker now invites South Africa also to participate in the 365 days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children campaign by continuing to promote responsible drinking.