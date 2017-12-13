Tales of terror as 'tornado' tears through Vaal township

Christina Sikhondo was busy preparing supper for her three children when her shack collapsed. It had been hit by a tornado that struck the small informal settlement of Mamello in Vaal Marina on Monday evening.

"I was cooking pap for my children and it had just started to rain. The next thing I heard was the sound of big hailstones hitting my shack. Then there was a strong wind and by then my children were crying hysterically," said Sikhondo, seated on a chair outside what was once her three-room shack.

Her shack was totally flattened by the tornado and all that could be seen was a double bed sandwiched between iron zinc sheets and planks. A pram and a bundle of clothes were the only items Sikhondo could salvage from the wreckage.

"I panicked and shielded my children when the wind got stronger. Everything started falling right in front of me."